SCHOOL CLOSURES & DELAYS:

Pasco School District - No in-person or remote learning.

West Valley School District - Closed, No kindergarten or preschool. West Valley School District is closed today and will institute a Remote Learning Day for all students.

Cavalry Christian - Closed.

Tri-Cities Prep will begin in-person classes today at 10:50 am.

Kingspoint Christian - Remote learning only.

Paterson School district - 3 hour delay.

Christ the King - 2 hour delay.

East Valley School District - Snow bus routes.

Selah School District - Snow bus routes.

Benton Franklin Head Start - All Sunset Ridge Duration classes and morning classes and MLK morning classes are canceled due to snowy road conditions in Pasco. All other locations are on schedule.

Yakima School District - EPIC/ECEAP ONLY has the following closure as of this morning: AM ECEAP Ahtanum has been canceled. AM West Valley Head Start has been canceled. 

