SCHOOL CLOSURES & DELAYS:
Pasco School District - No in-person or remote learning.
West Valley School District - Closed, No kindergarten or preschool. West Valley School District is closed today and will institute a Remote Learning Day for all students.
Cavalry Christian - Closed.
Tri-Cities Prep will begin in-person classes today at 10:50 am.
Kingspoint Christian - Remote learning only.
Paterson School district - 3 hour delay.
Christ the King - 2 hour delay.
East Valley School District - Snow bus routes.
Selah School District - Snow bus routes.
Benton Franklin Head Start - All Sunset Ridge Duration classes and morning classes and MLK morning classes are canceled due to snowy road conditions in Pasco. All other locations are on schedule.
Yakima School District - EPIC/ECEAP ONLY has the following closure as of this morning: AM ECEAP Ahtanum has been canceled. AM West Valley Head Start has been canceled.