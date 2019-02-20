School Closures and Delays

Athena-Weston School District on 2-HOUR DELAY

Dayton SD: Closed

Dixie Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. Breakfast will not be served. No Lewis Peak Bus Transportation.

Helix School District on 2-HOUR DELAY

LaCrosse SD: 2 Hour delay

La Grande School District on 2-HOUR DELAY

Milton-Freewater Unified School District on 2-HOUR DELAY

Prescott SD: 2 Hours Late

Waitsburg School District: 2 Hours Late

Walla Walla SD: 2 hour delay 

Walla Walla Catholic Schools: 2 Hour Delay

Willow Public School: Closed

Organizations:

OCDC Headstart - North Central Ore.: Closed. Milton-Freewater Center

