PUBLIC SCHOOLS:

North Franklin Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Kennewick Sch Dist: 2 Hours Late, No AM Tri-Tech Skills Center, ECEAP and Keewaydin Discovery Center. No school breakfast served

Kiona-Benton City Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. No breakfast, No AM Tri-tech, No AM Lourdes, No AM Preschool. There will be no CRT, school will be released at the normal time.

Mount Adams Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Naches Valley Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes

Othello Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No CBTECH.

Paterson Sch. Dist: 2 Hours Late

Richland Sch. Dist: 2 Hours Late AM/PM Buses on snow routes. Middle and high schools will have zero hour classes.

Toppenish Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Wahluke Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. No AM half-day preschool class.

PRIVATE SCHOOLS:

St. Joseph's Catholic School: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

St. Joseph Parish Sunnyside: Afternoon and evening activities canceled. No Religious Education/Sacramental Preparation/Youth Group for High School, and for Adults; Parish office open at regular hours

Christ the King School : 2 Hours Late

Calvary Christian School: Closed

Bethlehem Lutheran School: 2 Hours Late. We will start at 10:30am.

Eagles Nest will open at 8:30, but if school is closed, Eagles' Nest will close.

AM PS/PK 10:30-12:30; PM PS/PK 1:00-3:00

Kingspoint Christian School: 2 Hours Late. No morning Extended Day Program

Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities: 2 Hours Late

Tri-Cities Prep will begin at 10:50 tomorrow morning

BUSINESSES/ORGANIZATIONS:

Childrens Developmental Center: No morning services. Building will be open at 10:00

Benton Franklin Head Start: Head Start Part-Day Morning classes canceled. Head Start Full-Day/Duration is on a TWO HOUR DELAY. Early Head Start home visits before 10:00am are canceled and will be rescheduled by your Home Visitor. We will continue to monitor weather conditions and update delays and closures as necessary.

Hanford Site Work Cancellation due to Adverse Weather: Due to adverse weather conditions, non-essential Hanford employees North of the Wye Barricade and South of the Wye Barricade including Richland should adhere to the following schedule: Day shift: February 13th, 2019, do not report to work today. Swing and graveyard shifts: Have been cancelled for tonight February 13th, 2019. Essential employees needed to maintain minimum safe operations are to follow their normal work schedule. Winter driving conditions should be expected. Employees should use extra caution and plan for longer commute times. Call the Hanford Hotline at 376-9999 for updates.

West Side Church - Richland: FOR FEB. 13 - CANCELED - Morning Preschool classes. CANCELED - ALL meetings and activities. FOR FEB. 14: CANCELED - Preschool Registration, Parent Connection Playgroup, Morning Glory Bible Study, Adult Choir rehearsal. FOR FEB. 15: CANCELED - Faith Parish Nursing meeting. FOR FEB. 16: CANCELED - Men's Breakfast Bible Study.

WSU Tri-Cities classes canceled, Wednesday, February 13, 2019 due to snow and ice.