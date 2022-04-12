School delays and closures April 12, 2022

SCHOOL DELAYS & CLOSURES -
Ione School District - 3 HOUR DELAY
Morrow County School District: HEPPNER SCHOOLS ONLY - CLOSED ALL-DAY
Schools in Boardman and Irrigon are on REGULAR schedule today.
