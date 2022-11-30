TRI-CITIES, Wash.-
Winter weather is causing several Yakima Valley school districts to run on 2-hour delays on Wednesday, November 30.
Yakama Nation Tribal Schools: 2-hour delay.
Kiona-Benton City School District: 2-hour delay. No a.m. Tri-Tech classes. Breakfast will not be served.
Toppenish School District: 2-hour delay.
East Valley School District: 2-hour delay. No a.m. preschool. Buses are operating on snow routes.
Highland School District: 2-hour delay. No a.m. preschool.
Naches Valley School District: 2-hour delay. Buses are operating on snow routes.
Selah School District: 2-hour delay. No a.m. preschool. Buses operating on snow routes.
Wapato School District: 2-hour delay. No a.m. preschool. Buses operating on snow routes.
West Valley School District: Closed. No school on Wednesday, November 30.
Zillah School District: 2-hour delay. No preschool.
Prosser School District: 2-hour delay. No a.m. preschool. No a.m. Tri-Tech. Breakfast will not be served.
Perry Technical Institute: 2-hour delay. Employees should arrive by 9 a.m. Students by 9:30.
