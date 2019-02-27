SCHOOLS:
Ellensburg Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Hermiston Sch. Dist.:
Classes will be on a 2-hour delay. The ABLE class at Rocky Heights is canceled
Kiona-Benton City Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. No breakfast, no AM Tri-tech, no AM Lourdes, no AM Preschool
Kennewick Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. No AM Tri-Tech Skills Center, ECEAP and Keewaydin Discovery Center. No school breakfast
Pasco Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Paterson Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. No AM/PM pre-school
Prosser Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No AM Tri-Tech
Grandview Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Sunnyside Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Mabton School Dist: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Ione School Dist: 3 Hour Delay
Stanfield School Dist: 3 Hour Delay
Umatilla School Dist: 3 Hour Delay
Morrow County School Dist: 3 Hour Delay
Toppenish Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Zillah School District: 2 Hours Late. 8:10 Preschool Session Canceled \
Columbia Sch. Dist.: 2 Hr Delay. Buses will be on emergency routes. No morning preschool for Mrs. Taylor's class. ECEAP 2 Hr Delay;
Finley Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. Engineering competition field trip is postphoned.
North Franklin Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Prescott Elementary and High School 2 hr. Delay
EI/ECSE
There are NO EI/ECSE Morning Classes in Boardman, Irrigon and Umatilla.
Washtucna Schools will have a two hour delay conditions.
Private Schools:
Kingspoint Christian School: 2 Hours Late. and no morning EDP
CWCA of Zillah- 2 hours Late No Morning Preschool
Bethlehem Lutheran School: 2 Hours Late. We will start at 10:30am. Eagles Nest will open at 8:30, but if school is closed, Eagles' Nest will close. AM PS/PK 10:30-12:30; PM PS/PK 1:00-3:00 (
Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities: 2 Hours Late. No AM Extended Care.
Tri-Cities Prep will begin at 10:50 am
Calvary Christian School:
2 Hours Late. K4 & K5am 10:30-12:30
K4 & K5pm 1:00-3:00
Daycare 8:15-1:00 & 3:00-5:30
St. Joseph's School Kennewick: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Children's center opens at 8:00 AM. (Effective tomorrow - Thu Feb 28th)
ORGANIZATIONS:
City of West Richland: 2 Hours Late. City offices will open at 10:00 a.m.
Benton Franklin Head Start: Morning Part Day Head Start canceled, Duration Head Start on a 2 hour delay, Early Head Start home visits canceled until 10:00 a.m.
Childrens Developmental Center: No morning sessions. Building to open at 10:00