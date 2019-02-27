SCHOOLS:

Ellensburg Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Hermiston Sch. Dist.:

Classes will be on a 2-hour delay. The ABLE class at Rocky Heights is canceled

Kiona-Benton City Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. No breakfast, no AM Tri-tech, no AM Lourdes, no AM Preschool

Kennewick Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. No AM Tri-Tech Skills Center, ECEAP and Keewaydin Discovery Center. No school breakfast

Pasco Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Paterson Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. No AM/PM pre-school

Prosser Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No AM Tri-Tech

Grandview Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Sunnyside Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Mabton School Dist: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Ione School Dist: 3 Hour Delay

Stanfield School Dist: 3 Hour Delay

Umatilla School Dist: 3 Hour Delay

Morrow County School Dist: 3 Hour Delay

Toppenish Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Zillah School District: 2 Hours Late. 8:10 Preschool Session Canceled \

Columbia Sch. Dist.: 2 Hr Delay. Buses will be on emergency routes. No morning preschool for Mrs. Taylor's class. ECEAP 2 Hr Delay;

Finley Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. Engineering competition field trip is postphoned.

North Franklin Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Prescott Elementary and High School 2 hr. Delay

EI/ECSE

There are NO EI/ECSE Morning Classes in Boardman, Irrigon and Umatilla.

Washtucna Schools will have a two hour delay conditions.

Private Schools:

Kingspoint Christian School: 2 Hours Late. and no morning EDP

CWCA of Zillah- 2 hours Late No Morning Preschool

Bethlehem Lutheran School: 2 Hours Late. We will start at 10:30am. Eagles Nest will open at 8:30, but if school is closed, Eagles' Nest will close. AM PS/PK 10:30-12:30; PM PS/PK 1:00-3:00 (

Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities: 2 Hours Late. No AM Extended Care.

Tri-Cities Prep will begin at 10:50 am

Calvary Christian School:

2 Hours Late. K4 & K5am 10:30-12:30

K4 & K5pm 1:00-3:00

Daycare 8:15-1:00 & 3:00-5:30

St. Joseph's School Kennewick: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Children's center opens at 8:00 AM. (Effective tomorrow - Thu Feb 28th)

ORGANIZATIONS:

City of West Richland: 2 Hours Late. City offices will open at 10:00 a.m.

Benton Franklin Head Start: Morning Part Day Head Start canceled, Duration Head Start on a 2 hour delay, Early Head Start home visits canceled until 10:00 a.m.

Childrens Developmental Center: No morning sessions. Building to open at 10:00