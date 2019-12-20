School Delays and Closures:

East Valley Sch. Dist.: AM/PM Buses on snow routes

Ellensburg Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No preschool

EPIC / Head Start: All Yakima Head Start sites are in a 2 hour delay Castlevale, Jefferson, East Valley, East Yakima.

Highland Sch. Dist.: 1 Hour Late

Mt Adams School District: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Riverside Christian School: Closed. Athletes check with coaches about practices later today.

Selah Sch. Dist.: AM/PM Buses on snow routes

Union Gap Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM buses on snow routes

Wahluke Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. NO AM half-day Preschool or CB Tech.

West Valley Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late. Buses on alternate routes and stops

Yakima Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. AM bus routes 2 and 8 on snow routes. No morning session at YV-TECH.