Icy roads are causing late starts to the school day on Tuesday, February 28 for several local districts.
Benton Franklin Head Start: 2-hour late start (Benton City site only).
Kiona-Benton School District: 2-hour late start. No a.m. Tri-Tech or breakfast.
Selah School District: 2-hour late start. No a.m. preschool. Buses operating on snow routes.
East Valley School District: 2-hour late start.
West Valley School District: 2-hour late start. No a.m. preschool. Buses on snow routes.
Yakima School District: Open and on time. Bus routes 2 and 8 on snow routes.
Wapato School District: Open and on time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.