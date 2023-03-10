YAKIMA, Wash.-
A late winter storm is causing some school delays throughout the Yakima Valley for Friday, March 10.
Heritage University in Toppenish: 2-hour delay. Classes that start before 10 a.m. will meet via zoom.
West Chestnut Academy: Closed. No school on Friday, March 10.
Yakima School District: 2-hour delay.
Goldendale School District: 2-hour delay.
Naches Valley School District: 2-hour delay.
Selah School District: 2-hour delay.
West Valley School District: 2-hour delay.
Highland School District: 2-hour delay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.