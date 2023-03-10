School Delay

YAKIMA, Wash.-

A late winter storm is causing some school delays throughout the Yakima Valley for Friday, March 10.

Heritage University in Toppenish: 2-hour delay. Classes that start before 10 a.m. will meet via zoom.

West Chestnut Academy: Closed. No school on Friday, March 10.

Yakima School District: 2-hour delay.

Goldendale School District: 2-hour delay.

Naches Valley School District: 2-hour delay.

Selah School District: 2-hour delay.

West Valley School District: 2-hour delay.

Highland School District: 2-hour delay.

Tags