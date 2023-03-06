YAKIMA, Wash.-
The Yakima School District and some schools throughout the Yakima Valley are operating on 2-hour delays for March 6 due to winter weather.
Yakima School District: 2-hour delay. No a.m. preschool. Buses 2 and 8 operating on snow routes.
Highland School District: 3-hour late start. No a.m. preschool. Buses on snow routes.
West Valley School District: 2-hour late start. No a.m. preschool. Buses on snow routes.
Selah School District: 2- hour late start. No a.m. preschool. Buses on snow routes.
Wapato School District: Open and on time.
West Chestnut Academy: 2-hour delay.
