School Delays, Monday, Dec. 12-10 7:27 a.m.
-Dayton Schools: 2 Hour Delay
-Pasco Schools: 2 Hour Delay
- St. Patrick Catholic School (Pasco): 2 Hour Delay
-Kennewick School District: 2 Hours late. NO AM Tri-Tech Skills Center, ECEAP, and Keewaydin Discovery Center. No School Breakfast.
-North Franklin School District: 2 Hours late, No AM Preschool
- Bethlehem Lutheran School- 2 Hours late. School will be delayed for 2 hours today. Will start at 10:30am. Eagles Nest will open at 8:30, but if school is closed, Eagles' Nest will close.
AM PK 10:30-12:30; PM PK 1:00-3:00
-Kingspoint Christian School: 2 Hours Late. no morning EDP program
-St. Joseph's Catholic School: : 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Childcare also 2 hr delay. Today's AM preschool Christmas program will be at 10:30 unless canceled.
-Richland School district- NO DELAY, but will excuse absences.
-BenFranklin Head Start Preschool- Morning classes cancelled, full day classes on 2 hour delay.
-Athena-Weston School District: Upper and Lower Routes, including Adams, are on a ONE-HOUR DELAY on Monday 12/10 due to freezing rain.
- Tri-Cities Prep: Will begin at 10:50 due to icy roads.
- Pendleton School District: Will begin on time. Snow Routes are in effect on the South Hill.