TRI-CITIES, Wash.-
With students heading back to school this week it's once again time for parents and students to pack those lunch bags. According to nutritionist Emily Nielsen, the best idea for school lunches is to "keep them simple."
A typical packed school lunch should have a protein, a vegetable, a fruit, and maybe a little treat.
Before packing a lunch for picky eaters, Nielsen says the root cause of any pickiness should be addressed. Picky eating could be a sign of a larger health or bacteriological issue.
Letting picky eaters have some power over their lunch choices could also be helpful. Parents of picky eaters should include them in the lunch packing process, letting them help choose foods and pack the lunch.
