COLLEGE PLACE, Wash.-College Place Public Schools are welcoming back a School Resource Officer for 2023-24 after a school year without one due to a shortage of Police Officers.
Officer Andrew Schild of the College Place PD, is the new School Resource Officer in the College Place District and will provide security support at Davis Elementary, Sager Middle, and College Place High School.
Officer Schild will start with the College Place School District on September 25 according to the district.
“Our district has continued to take the stance that we have to continue to enhance safety measures in our schools," said College Place Public Schools Superintendent Jim Fry.
Due to the shortage of Police Officers during the 2022-23 school year, the College Place district added the position of Campus Support as a stopgap measure to support school safety through making sure buildings and campuses were locked, monitoring security cameras and supporting school staff.
The Campus Support position was only intended to last for a year, however, due to its effectiveness the College Place School Board voted to keep the position to continue assisting the new SRO in providing school security according to the district.
"Our schools have world-class safety technology and welcoming back the SRO position alongside our Campus Support will only make our schools safer," said Superintendent Fry.
