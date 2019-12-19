KENNEWICK, WA - Extra police presence will be at Southridge High School on Friday, Dec. 20 after a custodian found a shooting threat written in a bathroom.
On Wednesday morning, the custodian found “I’m going to shoot up the school Friday” written in black marker on a bathroom stall. The school immediately notified the police and reviewed their security video, but were unable to identify an individual suspect.
Southridge High School said in a Facebook post that the police are not able to find the threat credible, but will provide extra police presence.
"We will continue to take all threats seriously and place the safety of staff and students as our highest priority," Southridge High School said in the post.