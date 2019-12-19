KENNEWICK, WA - Extra police presence will be at Southridge High School on Friday, Dec. 20 after a custodian found a shooting threat written in a bathroom.

On Wednesday morning, the custodian found “I’m going to shoot up the school Friday” written in black marker on a bathroom stall. The school immediately notified the police and reviewed their security video, but were unable to identify an individual suspect.

Southridge High School said in a Facebook post that the police are not able to find the threat credible, but will provide extra police presence.