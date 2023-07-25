PASCO, Wash.- A Back to School Night will be held for the families of school-age children to receive school supplies and resources at Columbia Basin College on Thursday, August 3 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Educational Service District (ESD) 123 is partnering with Community Health Plan of Washington (CHPW) are sponsoring the Back to School Night in the Gjerde center on CBC's campus.
According to ESD 123 in addition to school supplies the event will include a resource fair presenting information on local community, health, and educational resources.
A free immunization clinic will be on-site offering school-required vaccinations. Immunization records will be required for any children receiving vaccinations according to a press release on the event.
