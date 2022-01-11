Schools in the Tri-Cities and Yakima are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases. Students returned to classes for the first time since winter break and the number of cases per week are high.
Last week, Yakima School District reported 142 students and 57 staff tested positive.
Richland School District, 113 students and 22 staff tested positive.
Kennewick School District, 333 students and 22 staff tested positive.
Pasco School District, 91 students and 14 staff tested positive.
Last week, Washington State Superintendent Chris Reykdal spoke about their plans for school moving forward.
He says the decision on whether schools with be closing down again, is up to the local health experts.
With on 90% of school staff and 42% of students statewide being fully vaccinated, he expects that number to go up now that vaccines are available for kids ages 5-11.
Remember to get tested for the virus if you're experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone who tested positive.
