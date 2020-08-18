YAKIMA – Starting this week, scientists with the Yakama Nation Fisheries will fly a drone over sections of land managed by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) in Kittitas and Yakima counties to collect information for habitat restoration work.
For the next two years, scientists will use a drone to capture high-resolution imagery data along stream corridors and floodplains within the Wenas, L.T. Murray, and Oak Creek wildlife areas. Data collected from the drone will provide valuable information in assessing the value of wood placement for improving fish habitat and stream function.
Drone flights will take place occasionally on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. in compliance with all federal and state regulations.
“We are excited to partner with the Yakama Nation on stream restoration,” said Ross Huffman, Regional Lands Operations Manager for WDFW. “Using a drone gives us an opportunity to conduct monitoring safely, while also efficiently providing a view of the landscape that would otherwise be impossible.”
