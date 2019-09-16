RICHLAND, WA - Richland police are actively searching for a scooter that was reported stolen last week at a Hanford complex in North Richland. The scooter is a custom blue 2019 Ice Bear Scooter.
The owner Mike Hughes was upset when he reported to work Thursday morning and saw that his scooter was taken from the work parking lot. What upset Hughes the most is because this scooter isn't just for pleasure; it is for work too.
"I work in the construction management group so we have construction projects spread over 5 miles, so I utilize that to save fuel and it's very economical and convenient," said Hughes.
If you having any information regarding the scooter you are asked to contact Richland police.