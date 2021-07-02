SCOTUS Denies Ruling On Arlene's Flowers V. Washington, Here's What Both Sides Have to Say

RICHLAND, WA - Baronelle Stutzman has owned Arlene's Flowers in Richland for 25 years. In 2013, she and a client, Robert Ingersoll found themselves in the middle of an issue that would bring the lawsuit, Arlene's Flowers V. Washington.
Robert Ingersoll had been a longtime customer of Stutzman.
"For ten years I made flowers for his orders; birthdays, anniversaries, you name it." says Stutzman.
The whole time, she knew he was gay and even made floral arrangements for Ingersoll's anniversary gifts to his boyfriend at the time (later husband) Curt Freed.
"Absolutely. It was never an issue." says Stutzman.
But that all changed the day that Ingersoll asked Stutzman if she could make the flower arrangements for him and Freed's wedding.
"My faith teaches me that marriage is a sacred union between a man and a woman. I was happy to serve Rob for ten years and I'd do it another ten years but I just couldn't do the marriage." says Stutzman.
In a statement release today by Ingersoll and Freed, he said, "After Curt and I were turned away from our local flower shop, we cancelled the plans for our dream wedding because we were afraid it would happen again. We had a small ceremony at home instead. We hope this decision sends a message to other LGBTQ people that no one should have to experience the hurt that we did.”
Stutzman's never intended to hurt anyone, just hold fast to her beliefs.
"Rob and Curt have every right to live by their beliefs and I'm just asking the same for mine." says Stutzman.
After Stutzman told Ingersoll she couldn't participate in his wedding, the Attorney General sent a letter to Stutzman asking her to follow Washington law, which prohibits businesses from discriminating on the basis of sexual orientation.
If Stutzman had agreed to the letter, she would not have been charged with any legal faced nor would have faced any repercussions. About a month later, the Attorney General's office filed a consumer protection lawsuit against Arlene’s Flowers and Stutzman for the issue.
In 2017 the Washington Supreme Court found Arlene's Flowers to be in violation of the Washington Law Against Discrimination and the Consumer Protection Act. When it reached the U.S. Supreme Court in 2019, they chose to not review it themselves but give it back to Washington courts to review.
Washington upheld their decision. Now, for a second time, the U.S. Supreme Court denied reviewing the case, which lets stand the Washington ruling that Arlene's Flowers cannot discriminate on the basis of sexual orientation.
"I am saddened by the ruling. Everything I've ever worked for, like my savings and retirement, will go to paying the attorney fees which will be well over six figures." says Stutzman.
"Our concern was that in some of the kids that we had come to know in that community who lived a lot more fragile lives, if they had had that experience our worry was they might question if their life was worth living." said Robert and Curt.
For more information on this case you can read it on the ACLU website. This article also documents the previous rulings and timeline.
Click here for the ruling of the Washington Supreme Court.