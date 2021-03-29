BENTON COUNTY, WA – Scout Clean Energy (“Scout”), withdrew a request for expedited processing of the Horse Heaven Wind Farm application for site certification through Washington State Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council (EFSEC).
The proposed 1150 MW renewable energy facility would combine wind energy, solar energy and battery energy storage in the same location, in an area just south of the Tri-Cities in Benton County, Washington.
“Scout completed a robust Environmental Checklist as part of our application materials, and were confident our project met the criteria for expedited review,” said Dave Kobus the Lead Project Manager for the proposal. “However, we received feedback that some members of the local community were concerned the process may limit public involvement, and took that to heart,” he added.
“To ensure a robust environmental review with full participation by interested residents and stakeholders, we have notified EFSEC of our willingness to pursue a full Environmental Impact Statement (EIS)”, said Kobus.
In making determinations on environmental issues, EFSEC’s staff relies on the requirements of the State Environmental Policy Act, or SEPA. The preparation of an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) is subject to public review, and will include public hearings on the Draft submittal.
A Public Information Meeting scheduled for March 30th at 5pm is the first opportunity for the public to submit comments about the proposal. Scout and EFSEC staff will be available to answer questions about the Horse Heaven Wind Farm and the EFSEC review process. The meeting will be held virtually and may be joined by phone or Skype online at:
https://lync.wa.gov/utc.wa.gov/meet/joan.owens/DPSH9WFT
1 (360) 407-3810 ID: 6702140