Weather Alert

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in freezing fog. * WHERE...In Washington, Yakima Valley, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The low stratus cloud deck from earlier in the day has and will continue to drop through Monday morning, especially in areas of varying terrain. Visibilities have already dropped to below 1/4 mile and will continue to degrade as below freezing temperatures become widespread overnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. &&