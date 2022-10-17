RICHLAND, Wash.-
The REACH Museum and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are hosting the 9th annual Screech at the REACH, on Friday, October, 28, from 3-6 p.m.
Screech at the REACH is the museum's Halloween season tradition. According to a press release from the museum, the event hopes to shed a positive light on the "spooky" creatures that call the Mid-Columbia region home.
Events will take place inside and outside the museum, including:
Scavenger hunts.
Live creatures.
Crafts and activities.
An "after hours" night hike.
Between the Buns hot dog cart will be on-site for guests who want to purchase dinner.
Screech at the REACH is free for museum members. Admission for non members is: $10 for adults, $6 for students/seniors/military, children under 5 are free.
The REACH MUSEUM is at 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland.
