SEATTLE, WA - Seattle-Tacoma International Airport had some of the most cancelled flights out of all airports in the world this week. Between the arctic storm bringing cold and snow and the staffing issues brought forth by the pandemic, Sea-Tac had to cancel over a quarter of today’s flights before 10 a.m.
According to Flight Aware, Sea-Tac cancelled 150 departures and 144 arrivals today, bringing the total this week to around 1,500. There is a similar rate of delays as well. There have already been 83 cancellations for tomorrow’s schedule, and the area is expected to get even more inches of snow.
Even with inclement weather and the struggles of being short-staffed, Sea-Tac employees continue to sanitize for COVID-19, clear snow off the airways and maintain operations. They’ve also passed out hundreds of blankets to those with delayed or cancelled flights.