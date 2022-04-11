WASHINGTON, D.C. —
The Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration awarded a $16.8 million grant to the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, through the Airport Improvement Program.
“As one of the fastest growing airports in the country, federal infrastructure dollars are crucial to Sea-Tac to meet future demand,” said Senator Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.). “This $16.7 million grant will allow Sea-Tac Airport to perform upgrades to its tarmac by reconstructing existing taxilanes, helping improve the efficiency of aircraft operations as the demand for air travel continues to grow.”
The funding will be used to reconstruct taxilane pavement in the south and north satellite and Cargo 2 areas.
