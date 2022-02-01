Seahawks considered ninth sorest losers in the NFL

SEATTLE – By surveying several thousand NFL fans nationwide, USBets ranked NFL teams based on which are the most sore losers. While looking at the players, coaches and fans, the list puts the Seattle Seahawks at number nine.
The survey included around 50% men and 50% women, and an average age of 38. Fans admitted to becoming physically upset or even violent when their team lost. One in ten fans admitted that their team's performance affected their work performance.
USBets also gave their top ten sorest losers for quarterbacks and coaches. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson ranked number nine in the quarterback category, with the top spot going to Tom Brady. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll ranked fourth sorest loser among NFL coaches, behind only Bill Belchick, Mike McCarthy and John Harbaugh.
The full report is available here.