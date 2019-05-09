RENTON, WA - The Seattle Seahawks announced Thursday that they have terminated the contracts of Doug Baldwin and Kam Chancellor with failed physical designations.

The two were franchise icons that help bring a Lombardi Trophy and two NFC championships to Seattle.

"The Seahawks have made the difficult decision to terminate/failed physical Doug Baldwin and Kam Chancellor," Seahawks general manager John Schneider said.

"These are two of the most iconic players in franchise history and both were instrumental in establishing our championship culture, great examples of competitiveness and leadership on the field and in the community. These legendary players will always be a part of our Seahawks family."

KIRO 7 found out in a report last month that Baldwin's career playing football might be over due to the cumulative effect of injuries he's suffered.

During Baldwin's offseason he has gone through three separate surgeries on a knee, should and a sports hernia.

Baldwin was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Standford in 2011.

Chancellor was a fifth-round draft pick in 2010 who became a leader for some of the best defense in franchise history.

Chancellor also helped the Seahawks lead the NFL in scoring defense for four straight seasons from 2012 to 2015. He was a Pro-Bowler and two-time second-team All-Pro.