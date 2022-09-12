YAKIMA, Wash.-
Monday, Sept, 12th.
The search continues for Lucian, a four year old who went missing from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima on Saturday night.
Several agencies from across Washington have joined in the search efforts, including Kittitas County, the U.S. Air Force, Pierce County, Klickitat County. and the Moses Lake Fire Department.
According to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) the river and pond at Sarg Hubbard Park have been searched and tracking dogs and a cadaver dog have been employed.
The U.S. Air Force has also provided drones to aid in the search.
The YCSO says a party was going on at the park from around 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. They are asking members of the public who may have taken photos or videos at the party to check the background to see if they perhaps caught an image of Lucian.
Anyone with any possible photos or videos of Lucian is asked to contact the YCSO at 509-574-2500.
According to the YCSO they are focusing their search south of Sarg Hubbard Park after reports of sightings of Lucian in that direction.
The YCSO is not currently asking for volunteers, but those wanting to help search can sign up at the mobile command post at Sarg Hubbard Park.
The official search party will look until 6 p.m. tonight, then leave a smaller force in the park overnight.
