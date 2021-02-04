KENNEWICK, WA - Sofia Juarez was only four years old when she went missing February 4, 2003. Today marks the anniversary of her disappearance.
Now 18 years later, the Washington State Patrol’s Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit unveiled it's newest Homeward Bound Trucks at an event at Kennewick Police Department Headquarters.
"We have seen cases where even years later, the missing child is still found." said Kennewick Police Department Lieutenant Aaron Clem.
According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, one in six children are found because someone reported information after seeing a picture.
This picture is now plastered on a billboard on Homeward Bound trucks which will travel all throughout the West Coast, Canada, and Mexico.
The picture on the billboard holds two pictures: one from when Sofia was four, and the other an estimated picture of how Sofia may look now at age 23.
"We need to bring Sofia home. We will not rest until we find answers." says Kennewick Chief of Police Ken Hohenberg.
The family is still looking for answers even after 18 years.
"It's even harder now because we have children who are about the same age when Sofia disappeared." says family member Victoria Juarez.
"My daughter was never able to find her," said Ignacia "Prada" Juarez, Sofia's grandmother. She is referring to her daughter, who was the mother to Sofia, who died in 2009 due to health problems.
Sofia Juarez's disappearance sparked searches not just in the Tri-Cities but also nationally, with search parties by all Tri-Cities police departments, Washington State Patrol, and the FBI. Her picture also appeared in Times Square. Sofia Juarez's disappearance also marked the first Amber Alert in the state of Washington.
Lieutenant Aaron Clem, Police Chief Hohenberg, and the family, urge the community to help in any way possible. Even for those who may have known something years ago but didn't want to come forward, now is the time to do so.
If anyone knows any information about this case, please call, Kennewick Police Department's Special Investigator on the case, Al Wehner at (509) 582-1331. Anything can help.