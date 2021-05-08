Search For Deb Hendrichs Ends After Body Was Found Near Meacham

MEACHAM, OR-
The search for Deb Hendrichs in the Meacham area concluded on Saturday around 1 pm. Officials say this came after searchers notified Incident Command that a body had been found on the east side of I-84, just south of Meacham near milepost 238.
Early on in the search, K-9 teams found a wallet and other items that matched those described in the search plan. The wallet contained identification of Deborah Hendrichs. In accordance with the Incident Action Plan, a team of officers secured the scene, while drone and K-9 strike teams were reassigned to areas near where the items were located.
Shortly afterward, the body was found by a K-9 team. At that time, all search teams were notified to return to Incident Command Post and family members have been notified. Oregon State Police, Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and other searchers responded to the scene to recover the body.
Several agencies and searchers were involved in the search, including Oregon State Police, Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, Union County Search and Rescue, Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue, Jon Francis Foundation, Valley County Search and Rescue, Wallowa County Search and Rescue, Baker County Sheriff’s Office, Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office, Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Delmar Aerospace Corporation, Union Pacific Railroad and Oregon Department of Transportation.