Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office Press Release:
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office has suspended the search for the missing 37-year-old man from Hermiston, Oregon, Daniel S. Lincoln. Lincoln was last seen at his home in Hermiston on August 19th and was reported missing by family members on August 20th. On August 21st, the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office became involved in the search when a ping from Lincoln’s cell phone showed a location southwest of Ukiah, Oregon near Soap Hill Rd and Bridge Creek Rd. Hermiston Police Department contacted Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and a search was initiated starting at USFS Road 52 near milepost 2 in the Ukiah area. The search included, two ground teams from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, Sheriff’s Office personnel, United States Forest Service personnel from the North Fork of the John Day Ranger District, Forest Service Law Enforcement personnel and friends and family of Daniel. Civil Air Patrol flight operations (coordinated out of the office in Salem, Oregon) were also conducted including one fixed wing aircraft on the 23rd and two aircraft on the 24th. In addition, today, a volunteer from Heppner, Linda Nave, flew her personally owned aircraft over the same search areas and located nothing. There was a report of a possible sighting of Daniel passing through the North Fork John Day Campground in Grant County on Thursday, August 20th. No other reports of possible sightings have been received since then. Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue reported a total of 86 searcher operation hours (not including planes) and 1,354 total miles driven. Information has been passed on to our neighboring counties. The search will remain suspended unless, or until, new information requiring action is received.