Search warrant in Kennewick leads to arrest of 'prolific car prowling' suspect

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department arrested a 28-year-old prolific car prowling suspect after serving a search warrant on January 20. The suspect, a Kennewick man, had a warrant out for his arrest prior to the search, according to KPD.
KPD searched a residence on the 2900 block of W. 19th Ave with the Pasco Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation led to the 28-year-old’s connection to multiple car prowls in Kennewick, according to KPD.
The man was taken into custody and booked into the Benton County Jail for identity theft and vehicle prowl charges. KPD reports recovering stolen property from eight different car prowls and is still investigating.
