KENNEWICK, Wash.-One man is in jail on suspicion of manufacturing controlled substances after a search warrant uncovered a meth lab in Kennewick.
Tri-Cities Regional SWAT, Washington State Patrol Clandestine Lab Team and the Tri-City Metro Drug Task Force served a search warrant at a home on the 800 block of N. Quillan around 8:15 a.m. on July 26.
According to Kennewick Police the search warrant was part of an ongoing investigation into a methamphetamine lab in the garage of the home. Evidence was seized during the search and the 40-year-old resident of the home was taken into custody.
