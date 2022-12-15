Searches in Tri-Cities lead to one of Eastern WA's largest drug seizures ever

RICHLAND, Wash. — The FBI’s Southeast Washington Safe Streets Task Force partnered with numerous Tri-Cities law enforcement agencies on December 14 to conduct multiple search warrants, leading to one of Eastern Washington’s largest drug seizures ever, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

The federal search warrants served at Tri-Cities homes revolved around an investigation of drug trafficking through use of the U.S. Postal Service, according to the press release. Pounds of drugs were reportedly being trafficked at a time, including fentanyl pills and methamphetamine.

During the searches on December 14, more than 100,000 fentanyl-laced pills, more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine and about a kilogram of cocaine were seized by law enforcement. Additionally, the equivalent of about $15,000 was seized, along with upwards of 20 guns.

“Illegal narcotics, fentanyl in particular, have become a scourge across the United States,” said U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref. “I’m grateful to the FBI and our critical Safe Streets Task Force partners for working together to combat this dangerous poison… As a result, our neighborhoods and communities are safer and stronger.”

Multiple people have already been investigated for crimes connected to this investigation. One has been indicted by a federal grand jury, some with charges filed. More charges were filed following the searches, according to the press release. Angel Ramon Barajas-Xarate was indicted on one count of attempted possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. He is still presumed innocent until proven guilty in the ongoing case.