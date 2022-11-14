Kennewick, WA -
Today is National Seat Belt Day, according to the National Today Calendar.
Wearing a seat belt has proven to save lives. Trooper Chris Thorson from Washington State Patrol visits Wake Up Nonstop Local to remind the public about the importance of wearing your seat belt.
He says wearing a seat belt is crucial to surviving a high speed collision.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says 47% of passenger fatalities in 2017 were not wearing a seat belt.
"Once you get in the habit of wearing your seat belt, you usually wear it because it feels weird not to wear it," Thorson also says.
Remember to always wear your seat belt, especially with holidays right around the corner.
