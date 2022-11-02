WASHINGTON, D.C.-
With soccer more popular than ever in the United States and the FIFA World Cup set to kick-off on November, 20, the personal finance website WalletHub has released its rankings of the best cities for soccer fans.
WalletHub compared 300 cities with at least one college or professional soccer team across America to come up with the rankings.
Cities were measured across 52 factors, including minimum season ticket prices to stadium accessibility, and the number of championships won by a particular team.
Seattle, home of the Sounders, came in at #2, and Portland, home of the Timbers #3, respectively.
According to WalletHub, the top 5 cities for soccer fans are:
1. Los Angeles, CA.
2. Seattle, WA.
3. Portland, OR.
4. Orlando, FL.
5. Kansas City, MO.
