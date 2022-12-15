BROOKLINE, Mass.-
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began the nature and structure of work has changed in America.
The global language learning platform Preply conducted a study on the restructuring of priorities in the American workplace, including a desire among younger workers for a better work/life balance.
Preply compared the 100 largest cities across the metrics of work benefits, economics, and lifestyle to determine the top 20 cities to work in for employee mental health.
According to Preply's study the most sought-after supports for workers concerning mental health are flexible work hours, a workplace respectful of time off, remote work options and a 4-day work week.
Preply's study determined that Frisco, Texas was the best U.S. city to work in for mental health, but Seattle and Bellevue in Washington were 18 and 19 respectively.
