Seattle Children’s Tri-Cities Clinic is moving from Richland to Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - Seattle Children’s Tri-Cities Clinic is moving to a bigger facility in Kennewick after closing from their Richland location.
Seattle Children's clinic say this move was due to growing demand for the wide variety of pediatric specialty services Seattle Children’s provides to residents of southeastern Washington and northeastern Oregon.
They will be moving to their new location in Kennewick on Thursday, March 11, 2021 to a 13,000-square-foot facility, located at 8232 W. Grandridge Blvd. The new facility replaces the Richland facility, which closed on March 4.
"Increasing the physical size of the clinic will improve access, allow for future growth, and enable us to offer expanded clinical, diagnostic and therapeutic services in the future," wrote Seattle Children's Tri-Cities Clinic.
The clinic will provide services in more than 20 pediatric specialties, including craniofacial, endocrinology, genetic counseling, neurology, orthopedics, prenatal care for high-risk pregnancies, rehabilitative medicine and more. It is the regional hub for cardiology services. The clinic will also gain 4 additional exam rooms, which includes Echo and Ultrasound rooms.
“We are continuing our commitment to providing world-class care to patients and families close to home,” said Amy Taylor, clinic and nurse manager. “We deliver pediatric specialty care to kids of all ages and families don’t have to choose between getting pediatric-focused specialty care and convenience.”