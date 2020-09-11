SEATTLE, WA - According to the World Air Quality Index from IQ Air, Seattle Washington was the #1 major city in the world with the worst air quality Friday afternoon, but shortly surpassed by Portland Oregon.
Seattle's air quality is officially listed as 'Very Unhealthy' with a, Air quality Index of 241. The air quality index is a measurement from the EPA that ranges from 0 to 500. Good air quality is generally measured between 0 and 50.
According to WDE, air quality across the region could vary from moderate to hazardous. Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, running nose and can aggravate heart and lung diseases. WDE said to limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it's smoky outside.
People are encouraged to limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky.
For tips on how to keep your family safe, check out recommendations from the Department of Health HERE.
Air quality and pollution city ranking from IQ Air
|1
|Seattle, USA
|243
|134K
|2
|Portland, USA
|224
|85.3K
|3
|San Francisco, USA
|195
|417K
|4
|Vancouver BC, Canada
|171
|119K
|5
|Dubai, United Arab Emirates
|158
|217K
|6
|Los Angeles, USA
|156
|2.71M
|7
|Tashkent, Uzbekistan
|154
|27.8K
|8
|Kuwait City, Kuwait
|154
|36.3K
|9
|Delhi, India
|152
|1.54M
|10
|Jakarta, Indonesia
|139
|1.44M