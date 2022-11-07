WASHINGTON, D.C.-
With millions of Americans finalizing their Thanksgiving travel plans, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on the best places to go for Thanksgiving.
To determine the best places for Thanksgiving, WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities in the U.S. across 20 metrics, including the cost of Thanksgiving dinner, the number of delayed flights in the region, volunteer opportunities, and precipitation forecasts.
According to WalletHub Seattle is the 20th best big city to spend Thanksgiving in.
Read the full report to find out where your city ranks.
Top 5 big cities for Thanksgiving:
Atlanta, GA
Orlando, FL
Las Vegas, NV
Raleigh, N.C.
Gilbert, AZ
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.