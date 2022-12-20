WASHINGTON, D.C.-
With the Holiday travel rush underway the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on the Best Places for Christmas Celebrations this year and Seattle tops the list.
WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities in the United States across 32 Holiday indicators of safe and affordable celebrations. The metrics used ranged from the availability of Christmas traditions to the percentage of the population that is fully vaccinated to a city's overall generosity.
Read WalletHub's full report to see if your hometown made the nice list this Christmas.
Top 5 Best Cities for Christmas:
Seattle, WA
Atlanta, GA
Las Vegas, NV
Pittsburgh, PA
Orlando, FL
