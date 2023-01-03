WASHINGTON, D.C.-
It turns out where you live can have an impact on how well you stick to those New Year's resolutions.
The personal finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2023's Best and Worst Cities for Keeping Your New Year's Resolutions.
WalletHub measured 180 cities across 57 different metrics, including exercise opportunities in an area to income growth and the employment outlook in a particular city, to compile its report.
According to WalletHub Seattle, Washington is the best city for keeping a New Year's resolution.
Top 5 cities for keeping New Year's resolutions:
- Seattle, WA
- San Francisco, CA
- Scottsdale, AZ
- Salt Lake City, UT
- Overland Park, KS
