WASHINGTON, D.C.- Seattle and Portland both made the top ten for healthiest cities in America according to a new report from the personal finance website WalletHub.
WalletHub created its report on the Healthiest and Unhealthiest Cities in America by comparing 182 of the largest cities across the 4 categories of health care, food, fitness and green space.
According to WalletHub over 40 metrics were used to measure the health of individual cities, including the cost of medical visits to fruit and vegetable consumption and the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated.
Read WalletHub's full report on 2023's Healthiest and Unhealthiest Cities in America to see the full list and where your hometown ranks.
Healthiest Cities in America:
- San Francisco, CA
- Seattle, WA
- Honolulu, HI
- San Diego, CA
- Salt Lake City, UT
- Portland, OR
- Washington, DC
- Minneapolis, MN
- Denver, CO
- Irvine, CA
