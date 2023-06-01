During the worst of the pandemic, outdoor recreation surged as people took up pursuits to escape isolation. For many, that meant getting on a bicycle. The question is whether they stick with it in these closer-to-normal times. The evidence is incomplete. But what's clear from a Rutgers-Virginia Tech study of cycling in various North American and European cities is that many new bikeways were built during the height of COVID-19. And these efforts were rewarded with increased cycling in places that undertook robust development. Montreal did more than any other North American city studied. In Europe, London, Paris and Brussels stepped up more than most. A study in Bogota, Colombia, also noted an uptick in cycling there.