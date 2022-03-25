SEATTLE, Wash. —
This week, Seattle Pride announced that the Pride Parade will no longer be sponsored by Amazon. With how much the parade has grown in popularity, Seattle Pride said they are confirming all of their corporate partners actively support the LGBTQ+ community.
“As one of the largest Pride events in the country, we don’t take corporate support lightly,” said Executive Director Krystal Marx, who is grateful for corporate support as she remembers times when companies refused to affiliate with the community. “Corporate partners are a valuable ally, however in the age of rainbow washing it’s critical that we take a closer look at making sure their words and actions are aligned.”
Removing Amazon as a sponsor is meant to be part of the No More Fake Allies movement, which consists of LGBTQ+ individuals and Pride organizations aiming to cut ties with harmful corporations and politicians. The goal is to prevent token gestures and empty support and eliminate harmful practices, instead offering active, valid help.
Seattle Pride released a statement on the change, explaining the evaluation of corporate partners and their support to the community.
“Through this evaluation, Seattle Pride has decided to not partner with Amazon for the 2022 Seattle Pride Parade because if their financial donations to politicians who actively propose and support anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation, oppose pro-LGBTQIA+ and other human rights legislation, and for following anti-LGBTQIA+ organizations to raise funds from their AmazonSmile program,” said the statement.
Records show that Amazon donated over $450,000 in 2020 to lawmakers that voted against the Equality Act. Amazon’s PAC donated almost a million dollars to 193 delegates/PACs in 2020. Records show that all but two of those individuals earned an F grade on the Congressional Human Rights Campaign Scorecard.
“In Washington state, Amazon made $11,000 in donations (2020 and 2022) to legislative sponsors of 2022 anti-LGBTQIA+ bills including anti-transgender bills HB 1556 and HB 1960, and critical race theory bills HB 1886 and HB 1807,” said Seattle Pride’s statement. “We simply cannot partner with any organization actively harming our community through the support of discriminatory laws and politics.”
Amazon has a program for shopping called AmazonSmile, offering customers opportunities to donate to charities while they shop. It is claimed in the participation agreement that AmazonSmile would not allow organizations that support or contribute to intolerance or discrimination against race, sex, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation or age. Yet reports show over 40 anti-LGBTQ+ organizations included within AmazonSmile, raising funds. Some of the goals established by those organizations include an amendment defining marriage as between one man and one woman, opposition to children’s gender-affirming care and removing transgender children from sports.
Seattle Pride found that despite these contributions and inclusions, Amazon received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign employer grading system. Stating the system is not comprehensive enough for partner selection, Seattle Pride is requiring all of their corporate partners to undergo a survey and evaluation regarding diversity, equity and inclusion.
“The LGBTQIA+ community is forced to fight for equality, and basic human dignity, year-round; not just in June,” said the statement. “Seattle Pride is asking Amazon to request the return of political donations from anti-LGBTQIA+ politicians, and actively remove and deny requests by ant-LGBTQIA+ organizations for the AmazonSmile program prior to being considered for future partnership opportunities.”
Seattle Pride hopes to make up the loss of funds through community and ally donations.
“Pride cannot be bought by corporate partners, it must be earned,” said the statement.
