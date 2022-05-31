Seattle ranks as the seventh best place to raise a family in the U.S.

SEATTLE, Wash. -
A new study from WalletHub says 32% of people moved to different cities to be closer to families.
This WalletHub study compares the best and worst places to raise a family in 2022.
WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 46 key metrics, from housing affordability to school-system quality to the percentage of people vaccinated.
Ranking in the top 10 of best cities for raising a family is Seattle at seventh best.
Portland ranks 24th best place to raise a family.
Spokane ranks 70th for best place to raise a family.
For the whole interactive map and the entire list of the cities ranking from best to worst for raising a family you can click here.
