Seattle ranks as the seventh best place to raise a family in the U.S.

SEATTLE, Wash. - 

A new study from WalletHub says 32% of people moved to different cities to be closer to families. 

This WalletHub study compares the best and worst places to raise a family in 2022. 

WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 46 key metrics, from housing affordability to school-system quality to the percentage of people vaccinated. 

Ranking in the top 10 of best cities for raising a family is Seattle at seventh best. 

Portland ranks 24th best place to raise a family. 

Spokane ranks 70th for best place to raise a family. 

Source: WalletHub

For the whole interactive map and the entire list of the cities ranking from best to worst for raising a family you can click here