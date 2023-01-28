Seattle skater sets record with junior U.S. Figure Skating Championship win, Wenatchee skater in fourth place leading up to final day

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Following an early lead with his short program, Seattle-based skater Lucas Broussard won first place in the junior men's division at the 2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championship with a record-breaking score.
His combined score of 239.55 points is the highest ever recorded by a junior man at the U.S. Championships, according to U.S. Figure Skating. On top of that, his beat his own personal best in his short program and free skate, leading to three new personal best records for the skater.
"It's really special that I finally have kind of my moment here," said Broussard. "I skated two almost-clean programs, and it's been really special to kind of come back from those two upsetting Nationals."
Broussard not only landed seven clean triple jumps, he successfully performed a quad toe loop and earned top marks on his spins. His only mistake was a shaky landing on a mid-program triple axel, touching his hand down to the ice.
Meanwhile, the senior men's competition began Friday night, with Wenatchee skater Liam Kapeikis on the roster. With a short program (SP) featuring a rousing selection of tracks from Mask of Zorro, Kapeikis had a clean skate. With a score of 82.27, he not only claimed fourth place going into the free skate, Kapeikis also beat his prior personal best score of 79.83!
Currently, Tomoki Hiwatashi sits in third place at 85.43, U.S. Olympic medalist Jason Brown is second with 100.25, and Ilia Malinin took a healthy leap to first with a score of 110.36.
While it would be tough for Kapeikis to win gold, anything could happen! If you'd like to tune in and cheer him on, the Men's Free Skate will begin streaming on NBC at 11:45 a.m. on Sunday. Kapeikis will be the 15th competitor to skate.
