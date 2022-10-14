SEATTLE, Wash.-
The ultimate Seattle sports weekend is here and so are the expected traffic issues.
The Mariners, Huskies, Kraken, and Seahawks are all hosting home games this weekend and fans should expect traffic delays as part of their game experience.
Fans are advised to plan accordingly and budget extra walking or driving time when heading to the games.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation most I-5 road projects will be paused for the high traffic weekend.
