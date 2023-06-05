MATTAWA, Wash.- 3 people were injured and another woman died in a two-car crash on SR 243 about 11 miles south of Mattawa on June 4.
According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) one car was in the southbound lane of SR 243 when it went onto the shoulder then overcorrected into the northbound lane, where it hit the second car.
The two people in the first car, a 31-year-old woman and her 34-year-old passenger were both transported to Kadlec Hospital.
According to the WSP the driver of the second car, a 58-year-old Seattle man was also hospitalized. A passenger in the car, a 59-year-old Seattle woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The exact cause of the crash is under investigation, but the driver of the car that crossed into the northbound lane could be facing negligent driving charges according to the WSP.
