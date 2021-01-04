YAKIMA, WA- A second cougar sighting has been reported within the city of Yakima. This time it was caught on a ring doorbell.
The Regional Program Manager for the Department of Fish and Wildlife says cougar sightings are not uncommon... but they are rare within city limits..
“The ones that are certain like I saw it on Nob Hill and Tieton that's, that's pretty darn rare stuff,” said Scott McCorquodale
Regional Program Manager, Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Although this kitty was most likely just checking things out, it's important to remember to be cautious around cougars and you'll want to be extra mindful of your pets.
“Keeping those kinds of critters secure particularly at night is going to really reduce the risk of having a cougar wandering through and they are not likely going to stay,” said McCorquodale.
With the cougars come their sneaky demeanor. If you do ever encounter one it”s best to make yourself known.
McCorquodale said “When people encounter cougars whether in the wild or in anywhere else it's best to make it pretty obvious like I know you are there.”
He says it's best to maintain eye contact, make lots of noise and seem big and scary.
If someone does come into contact or see a cougar in town the best thing to do is contact the Department of Fish and Wildlife or call 911.