Yakima, WA – “Today, we received the tragic news that another Yakima County resident has died as a result of COVID-19. The deceased was in their 30’s and had several chronic conditions. Our sincerest condolences go out to the family and friends of this individual. During this difficult time, we must come together as a community and ensure that we are doing everything we can to prevent any more losses related to COVID-19.” Said Andre Fresco, Executive Director of the

Yakima Health District.

As of this afternoon there are 66 cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County. 45 cases are confirmed and 21 are presumptive positive. The spread in Yakima County is likely much higher than what is reflected in the case-count. There have been potential exposure sites in areas throughout the

entire Yakima County. All community members should assume that they and others may have already been exposed to COVID-19.

“We know that those who are over 60 years old, pregnant, or have underlying health conditions are part of the high-risk group for COVID-19 infection. However, it is important to keep in mind that COVID-19 can spread rapidly among those outside of this high-risk group as well, including

spread from individuals who may not be showing any symptoms. Everyone must act as if they have COVID-19 and stay at home to protect themselves, their families and the community.” Said Dr. Teresa Everson, Health Officer of the Yakima Health District.

As of March 25, 2020, all Washington State residents must follow guidance in the “Stay Home Stay Healthy” proclamation. This proclamation states that all Washington State residents must stay at home unless they are going to conduct essential activities and/or go to their place of employment which provides essential business services. Essential activities are defined as:

• Obtaining necessary supplies and services

• Engaging in activities essential for the health and safety of the family, household members and pets

• Caring for a family member, friend, or pet

• Engaging in outdoor exercises activities